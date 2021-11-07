SER Sports Hour Sunday 7th November with Aidan Delaney

On Sunday’s Sports Hour we brought you reaction to Dominic Smith Electrical Senior Football Semi Finals with Shelmaliers and Gusserane O’Rahilly’s coming out on top.

Gusserane boss Shane Cullen spoke to us as his side edged past St Martins by 1-8 to 1-5 and told us why they are looking to bring the Seamus Keevans Cup home.

Shels manager John Hegarty joined us to discuss their 3-8 to 0-8 win over Halfway House Bunclody.

Former London chief Ciaran Deely also joined us to discuss what he’d like to see when it comes to All Ireland Football format changes when the topic comes back on the Clar at the Annual Congress in February.

He’s come up with some interesting ideas on how to keep everyone happy while giving us a vital championship that will bring some love back to senior football.

And Waterford trainer Henry De Bromhead spoke to Mike Vince as he gears up for what will be another exciting year of racing for the Tramore yard.

It’d be hard to top 2021 but Mike and Henry discussed Minella Times and how he plans to keep up his brilliant form.

You can listen in to the South East Radio Sports Hour with Aidan Delaney every Saturday and Sunday evening from 6-7pm.

Shane Cullen post Semi Final win:

John Hegarty post semi final win:

Ciaran Deely on the All Ireland Football format changes:

Henry De Bromhead on a big year ahead in 2022:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email