Sinn Fein call for calculated risks from Government to tackle climate change

Sinn Fein is urging the government to take calculated risks when tackling the climate change problem.

Mayo TD, Rose Conway-Walsh, has welcomed cross-party support for the party’s motion on regional transport infrastructure and called for it to be backed by real action.

Speaking on the Morning Mix, she highlighted the potential of rail networks in County Wexford and says works to upgrade the tracks could receive up to 60% funding from the EU.

She told South East Radio, the people want to see change in this area and it’s up to the government to provide it.

“Eamon Ryan said last week, ‘build it and they will come’ and I agree with him.

“That’s why you need to take calculated risks in providing these rail networks and then getting people to use them which I feel they will.

“People are in the mindset of wanting to reduce their carbon footprint and emissions but Government has to play a leading role in this.”

