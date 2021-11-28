Sinn Fein say fuel allowance is not going to help with rising heating costs

A Sinn Fein TD says the fuel allowance is not a solution to the current cost of heating homes and something else needs to be brought in to help tackle rising prices.

The party’s spokesperson on Social Protection, Claire Kerrane says there needs to be a discretionary fund set up to tackle utility debt.

Speaking to South East Radio, she says there are many families in the South East and beyond who are struggling to keep up with the increase in vital fuel prices:

“The fuel allowance is very limited and the working people in the middle who are squeezed can’t access the allowance.

“I’m talking about a fund that is separate to that, start it at €5 million and make it temporary.

“This would be a fund for people who are locked out of the fuel allowance and are going to struggle with their heating this year.”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email