Staff at Wexford General Hospital are under serious pressure due to increasing covid numbers, But Doctor Paul Kelly says the Hospital is doing it’s best to cope.

Speaking on Morning Mix, He’s also up beat about the extension to the Emergency Department which is due to open in days.

It will cater for children, which will relieve the pressure elsewhere and he says the powers that be seem to be at an advanced stage in speeding up the long awaited 96 bed unit.

