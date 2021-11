Skibbereen Community School says it’s deeply saddened by the death of third year student Craig Rodrigues.

The 15 year old fell ill at school yesterday and was transferred to Cork University Hospital.

He later died in the care of medical staff at the unit.

Gardai are treating the incident as a tragic accident.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email