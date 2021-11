The long awaited announcement of the new Technological University of the South East has finally come to pass

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris announced today it will become a reality in the 2021 2022 academic year

It will come about after WIT and IT Carlow formed the TUSE consortium and jointly applied last April

Senator Malcolm Byrne has welcomed todays news saying Wexford students will benefit with a recognised university degree

