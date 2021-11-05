Vaccine boosters offered to over 60s with 4,000 cases expected today

Covid vaccine boosters are being offered to over-60s from today.

The HSE says people in this age-group will receive a text message with an appointment.

The jabs will be administered in vaccine centres, six months after someone’s been fully vaccinated.

GPs continue to offer booster appointments to over-70s.

Meanwhile,

The Health Minister has told the HSE to restart full serial testing for Covid-19 in nursing homes.

Stephen Donnelly says about 4,000 Covid cases will be reported this evening.

464 Covid patients are in hospital today, up six from yesterday, while the ICU figure is down 14, to 76.

14 patients are currently being treated for Covid 19 at Wexford General Hospital – two of those are in the intensive care unit.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email