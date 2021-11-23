Wexford and Wicklow have lowest rates of covid

Westmeath, Louth and Carlow have the highest rates of Covid-19 in the country.

Wicklow and Wexford have the lowest rates.

The country’s 14-day incidence rate of Covid now stands at 1,266 cases per 100,000 people.

A month ago, it was only 544.

Westmeath has the highest rate in Ireland, at 1,792.

That’s followed by Louth, at 1,757, while Carlow is 1,709.

Every single county in Ireland now has a rate of over 1,000 per 100,000 people – meaning one in every 100 people has tested positive in the space of two weeks.

Wicklow has the lowest rate, at 1,004 – and Wexford’s rate is 1,022.

