Wexford Based Chevron College Reports Profits of €1.5 Million For 2020

Chevron College in Wexford has reported a profit of more than €1.5 million for 2020.

The College says it’s on course to exceed €2.5 million in profit this year.

Karl Fitzpatrick, the Chief Executive of Chevron College, is forecasting turnover at the company to surpass €10 million in 2022.

Six thousand students availed of online childcare, healthcare and renewable energy programmes at Chevron College during this year.

Mr. Fitzpatrick says he estimates the Covid 19 Pandemic accelerated the transition to online training by as much as five years. He says eLearning is now firmly mainstream.

Chevron College created forty new jobs since the pandemic began and expects to create a further twenty new jobs next year.

Chevron College recently acquired Carlow based English Language Ireland in December 2020 with plans to acquire two further education providers within the next twelve months.

