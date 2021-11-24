Wexford company releases tips for shopping safely online this Christmas

A Wexford based company is urging consumers to shop safely online this Christmas.

ESET Ireland have published an online blog with tips on how you can avoid the shopping blues while buying presents for loved ones.

Two of the biggest days of the year for online sales are coming up with many people availing of deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Urban Schrott is an IT security and cyber crime specialist with ESET and runs down some aspects of shopping safely online.

“When shopping online you should look out for tell-tale signs of scams, like misspelled advertisements and dubious marketplaces.

“Don’t forget fundamental cyber-hygiene practices, such as keeping your device and operating systems updated with the latest security patches and using onboard security features.

“You should also have strong passphrases and enable two-factor authentication when buying gifts.”

