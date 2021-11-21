Wexford IFA joins national protest against climate targets in Dublin

Seventy tractors and one combine harvester have been driven to the heart of Dublin city as farmers protest reforms to European grants and climate targets.

The Irish Farmers Association says government policy is about ‘reducing production and adding cost’ in agriculture.

The rally was delayed leaving the farm union’s headquarters in west Dublin after the combine harvester in front met an impassable gap.

The EU’s reformed Common Agricultural Policy out to 2027 aims to lessen the environmental impact of farming, reduce the share of grants going to the largest landowners, and make it more competitive.

Speaking to a crowd of around 100 on Merrion Square, IFA president Tim Cullinan demanded the Taoiseach delay sending Ireland’s CAP implementation plan to Brussels.

