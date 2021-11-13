Wexford photographers celebrated at Clean Coast awards

And finally a Wexford Photographer has picked up the top prize at this year’s Clean Coasts awards.

Declan Roche from Wexford Town was named the overall winner at the 2021 Love Your Coast photography awards.

The competition celebrates photographers who capture the essence of the Irish coastline, its beauty, and its diverse character.

Other Wexford photographers, Myles Lambert, Ivan Donohoe and Myles Carroll were also highly commended for their submissions.

Speaking South East Radio, Declan explained how an Otter helped him out with his winner called Let Me Out.

“He was actually fishing for crabs in Wexford Harbour. When he catches them, he’d usually swim into the rocks so he could eat them.

“On that particular day, I happened to be on my own and he swam straight in towards me and I snapped him right there.”

