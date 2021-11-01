Wexford politicians unite on protests at private residences

Protesting outside politicians’ homes could become illegal under new laws.

Fianna Fail Senator Malcolm Byrne from Gorey is proposing legislation to stop targeted protests outside someone’s private house.

He promises those convicted would face fines and jail time

Meanwhile Wexford Fine Gael Deputy Paul Kehoe has been subjected to protests at his private residence

He says it is a frightennig experience particularly for children and while he welcomes public protest he fees outside a private house is step too far

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email