Wexford, Rosslare, Blackwater and Enniscorthy recognised at Tidy Towns awards

Wexford Town has been awarded a gold medal at this year’s Tidy Town Awards.

It was recognised in Category G, Large Urban Centre picking up 337 points.

There were also awards for Rosslare which picked up a silver medal, and bronze medals for Enniscorthy and Blackwater.

Blackwater also picked up top prize of 1 thousand euro in the the County Award section.

Overall, Ennis in County Clare was named Tidiest Large Urban Centre,

while Cobh in County Cork scooped the prize for Tidiest Large Town.

Tidiest Small town went to Abbeyleix in County Laois, while Geashill in County Offaly was the winner of the Tidiest Village Prize.

