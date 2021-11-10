Wexford winner picks up €500,000 in last night’s Euromillions draw

One lucky Lotto player in County Wexford is half a million euro richer this afternoon after coming up a winner in last night’s draw.

EuroMillions players in New Ross are today being urged to check their tickets carefully after a player scooped the prize of €500,000 in last night’s EuroMillions Plus draw.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased on Friday 5th November at the Gala Forecourt on the Waterford Road in New Ross.

The winning numbers were: 17, 25, 26, 33, 36 and the lucky stars were 01, 08.

The Wexford winner, is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place.

The winner should contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

As there was no winner of the €90,574,742 on offer in last night’s draw, Friday night’s EuroMillions jackpot will now roll towards an estimated €105 million.

