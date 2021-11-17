Wexford woman highlights sport as key to her recovery from drug addiction

A Wexford woman says getting back out to play sport played a huge role in her recovery from drug addiction.

Grainne Power from Kilmore suffered a devastating injury after falling from a horse which lead to her becoming addicted to prescription medication.

She eventually became clean thanks to working with services like Aiseiri in Wexford and the support from her family and friends.

Speaking to South East Radio, the star of TG4s Underdogs programme, says getting back out on the field was another big step forward to getting back to normality.

“It gave me that consistency in my life again that I didn’t have for a while.

“I didn’t know who I was as a person and I kind of went very shy.

“There was a lot of people playing that I didn’t know so going up to train and showing up when you’re supposed to show up, it taught me a lot and taught me a lot about myself as well.”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email