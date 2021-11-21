Youths are ready to take the fight to Shelbourne in the FAI Cup Final

The manager of the Wexford Youths football team says they want to be the ones celebrating in Tallaght stadium this evening.

His side take on Shelbourne in the FAI Women’s Cup final which gets underway at half past 5.

Wexford lost to the Dublin team in a dramatic finish to the league season which saw Shelbourne crowned champions.

The game will be live on South East Radio with Liam Spratt and Lizzy Kent bringing you all the action from the decider.

Speaking on the Sports Hour, Quinn says they deserve their moment in the sun this year too.

“If it’s 90 minutes, 120 minutes or penalties, we’ll do what we have to do to go and get that result.

“We watched Shelbourne picking up the trophy last week, we stayed around but we don’t want to be seeing that again on Sunday.

“We want to be the ones that are getting our hands on the trophy because I think the girls absolutely deserve it for what they’ve done this season.”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email