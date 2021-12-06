6 Covid deaths at Wexford General linked to contracting virus at hospital

It’s believed that 6 people died from Covid 19 after contracting the virus at Wexford General Hospital.

Independent.ie is reporting that 856 people have died after picking up the disease in a hospital setting.

Wexford has recorded one of the lower amounts of virus related deaths on site compared to some Dublin hospitals such as St Vincent’s where 77 people have passed away.

Around the region, 40 Covid deaths were recorded linked to St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny while University Hospital Waterford saw 13 deaths linked there.

The Irish Patient’s Association says outbreaks were to be expected with transmission so high in the community but there must be a review.

Currently, there are 16 cases of Covid 19 at Wexford General Hospital, down one from yesterday with 2 cases in the ICU, that’s also down one.

The latest figures from the HSE have shown that 3 deaths in County Wexford have been linked to Covid 19 between November 26th and December 10th.

