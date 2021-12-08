8 suspected migrants await repatriation after lorry escape in Enniscorthy

8 men are in custody at Wexford Garda Station this weekend after escaping from a truck that had come off the ferry in Rosslare Europort.

Gardai made the discovery in Cooladine, Enniscorthy on Saturday after the men fled the truck which was unloading in the Kilpierce area.

The men travelled by ferry from Cherbourg and it’s not known when or where they entered the lorry which was carrying a consignment of building materials.

The Irish registered truck is understood to have travelled from Germany and the driver has been interviewed but is not regarded as a suspect in the investigation.

The 8 men have been refused leave to land as they have no official documentation.

They are being detained until arrangements can be made to return them to their country of origin.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email