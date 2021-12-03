Additional fundraising on the way for Wexford Park upgrade project

The introduction of floodlights at Chadwick’s Wexford Park in 2022 has been given the green light by Wexford GAA’s management committee.

The ambitious project is expected to cost around €1.8 million and will also include upgrades to the pitch’s irrigation system, car park and dressing rooms.

It comes on the back of another strong financial year for the association locally recording a surplus of €1 million in 2021 despite Covid setbacks.

Wexford Park has become the strategic priority due to the delays with upgrading the Halo Tiles Centre of Excellence in Ferns.

Speaking to South East Radio Wexford GAA chairman Micheal Martin says they now begin the search for additional funds to get the project up and running.

