A farmer from County Wexford is appealing for the public’s help in locating 5 missing cattle.

The cows were brought to the pen at New Ross Mart on Monday evening where it’s believed they opened the gate and escaped.

The cattle are tagged and it’s thought they may still be around the Rosbercon area and could have mixed in with another herd.

Anyone who has information can contact South East Radio on 053 914 5291 with any details.

