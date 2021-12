The Boil Water Notice that had been in place in Enniscorthy this week has been lifted.

The notice was issued for users of the Enniscorthy Public Water Supply on Tuesday after Storm Barra caused increased turbidity in the supply.

Irish Water and Wexford County Council say they are satisfied that all issues with the supply have been resolved and the water is safe to drink.

