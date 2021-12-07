Boil Water Notice issued for Enniscorthy town until further notice

A Boil Water Notice has been issued for Enniscorthy town this afternoon.

11,187 people are affected by the notice which covers homes and businesses from the Old Dublin Road to Springhill.

It’s the second major alert from Irish Water for the town today as a reservoir interruption will also affect supply in the town from 11pm tonight until 6pm.

Heavy rainfall has once against put huge strain on the system in the town.

Local councillor Jackser Owens says the underlying problems will once against have to be looked at.

“We’ll have to get to the bottom of this, how I don’t know but we’ll be discussing it at the next district meeting.

“It’s more important now for the people of Enniscorthy to have safe drinking water for when this is all sorted.”

The following is the areas that are impacted by the latest notice

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email