Businesses and householders in South Wexford counting the cost of the Christmas Day floods

Householders and businesses in South Wexford and other parts of the county are today counting the cost of the Christmas Day floods.

Torrential rain over a short period saw flash floods engulfing a car with an elderly couple who had to be rescued from it by emergency services on a road near Bridgetown.

Duncormick was also badly hit with local garage owner Phil Kirwan describing the deluge a like the Suez Canal opening up through the village.

Bridgetown was badly effected with twelve homes and six businesses badly flooded.

Local Councillor Ger Carthy says the canal quickly flooded with reports that all of the pumps on it were not working.

Kilmore based Councillor Jim Moore says people were not adequately informed of what was about to happen as only a yellow weather warning was in operation.

Meanwhile hundreds of acres of farmland on the South Wexford coast are under three feet of water this evening Tuesday with impending crop losses mounting.

IFA President Tim Cullinane will visit the worst effected areas tomorrow morning to view for himself the devastation that has been caused to corn crops in the Innis area between Kilmore Quay and Duncormick.

