Sinn Féin has called for the Dáil to sit next week to pass legislation needed to give people relief on energy bills.

Minister approved a plan to pay 100 euro off every households energy bill at some point in the new year.

New laws are needed to allow the Government to do that – with the Taoiseach saying they’ll be passed in January.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald says that’s not soon enough

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email