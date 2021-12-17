Circular Economy Bill before Oireachtas Committee

An outright ban on wet wipes, single sachet sauces and hotel toiletries are being recommended by the Oireachtas Climate Committee.

The group found the language of the new Circular Economy Bill weak and called for more refillable products to be available in supermarkets.

The Committee also wants to make sure plastic bags can be reused at least 10 times, as part of its effort to create a “circular economy”.

It also recommends selling loose fruit and vegetables at a lower price than packaged goods.

Phrases in the bill like “from time to time” were criticised as being too vague.

The full bill is set to be published early in the new year

