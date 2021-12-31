Decrease in Covid patients at Wexford General but ED under pressure

There has been a slight decrease in the number of Covid 19 cases at Wexford General Hospital.

The latest figures from the HSE show that there are 15 Covid patients on site, down 3 since yesterday and 1 case in the ICU.

Overcrowding has been an issue at the hospital this week with ambulances told to bypass Wexford General in favour of Waterford due to the large numbers of patients there.

The latest trolley watch figures from the INMO show there were 16 patients were waiting for care in the Emergency Department this morning.

A spokesperson for the Ireland East Hospital Group says the message is still to avoid the Emergency Department if your case is classified as non urgent.

They are asking members of the public to consider all care options including their GP, GP Out of Hours and Pharmacy services before presenting to the hospital.

However, cases which require urgent care will be prioritised.

