Anyone planning to receive a booster vaccination in Enniscorthy today is being warned that there may be a delay in getting the jab.

Walk in vaccinations for 60 to 69 year-olds will be given out at the Astro Active Centre from 5pm to 6:45pm today while healthcare workers can receive their booster until 4:30pm

The HSE have reported that an estimated wait time of “less than half an hour” as of 3pm but that may increase as more people avail of the service.

