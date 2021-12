Rosslare Europort is to benefit from the Brexit Adjustment Reserve Fund

The fund of one billion euro is in place to assist business negatively impacted by Brexit

It’s believed that somewhere in the region of 80 to 90 million euro could be ploughed in to improve the infrastructure at the port

Minister of State James Brown says the government worked hard behind the scenes to make sure this funding came to pass for Rosslare which will be very beneficial to its future development

