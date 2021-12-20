Fears over future of Rescue 117 base in Waterford

Wexford Independent TD, Verona Murphy, has expressed her grave concern over the new air rescue service tender details

The Department of Transport has released the details of the tender which is for three helicopter bases nationally, one less than currently.

The Wexford TD is fearful that the Waterford operation may be the one to lose out as the service is dependent on its base at Waterford Airport

Deputy Murphy visited Waterford Airport recently along with other TD’s from the Regional Independent Group

