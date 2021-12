The Higher Education Minister says it’s probably inevitable there will be a spike in Covid cases from the Omicron variant early next year.

There have been 10 cases detected here so far, and NPHET is due to meet on Thursday to consider any further measures that are needed.

One person’s known to have died from the new strain in England – where 20 per cent of new cases are Omicron.

Minister Simon Harris believes re-imposing restrictions can’t be the only option to control a surge of infections

