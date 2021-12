The culture minister has acknowledged new restrictions are unviable for many events businesses.

Measures coming into force tomorrow will cut capacity at indoor events to 50 per cent.

This has led several artists, such as Kodaline and Ash, to postpone their shows in County Wexford.

Both bands have encouraged fans to hold onto their tickets and say they are working with venues to reschedule dates for the future.

Catherine Martin says new supports will be put in place.

