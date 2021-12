Kodaline has cancelled three gigs due to Covid-19.

In a social media post, the band says two of its touring party members have tested positive for the virus.

The band’s concert in Castlebar will now take place on December 12th, while their gig in Killarney will go-ahead on the 13th, and Wexford on the 14th.

They’ve apologised for letting fans down, but said their Dublin shows will go ahead as planned.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email