Lack of action on Enniscorthy Flood Relief Scheme “a national disgrace”

The Enniscorthy Flood Relief Scheme has once again been thrust into the spotlight due to recent heavy rain in the area.

Large parts of the town remain underwater this afternoon due to the River Slaney bursting its banks on Christmas Day.

Many homes and businesses have been seriously damaged after non stop rain hit the county yesterday.

Bridges in the Enniscorthy area have been washed away leaving many stranded and roads in a dangerous condition.

The scheme has been promised for nearly a decade and yet no progress has been made in what would be a life changing project for the town.

The Chief Executive of Wexford County Council recently released a report which states the project still awaiting “statutory confirmation” from the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform.

This has been a source of huge frustration for the residents and representatives of Enniscorthy who were expecting an update on the project this month.

Speaking to South East Radio, local independent councillor Jackser Owens demanded action from Minister Michael McGrath.

“We’ll have to call an emergency meeting and go and see this Minister to see what is the hold up that is stopping him from signing in the scheme.

“I’m told the project is on his desk, well by God if he can’t find it, we’ll find it for him.

“It’s just ridiculous, here we are again looking at businesses on the quay damaged by this and it’s a national disgrace.”

