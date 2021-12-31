Man airlifted to hospital after Wexford crash this afternoon

A man in his 30s has been airlifted to hospital this afternoon following a serious road accident in County Wexford.

The single vehicle incident occurred at around 12:30pm this afternoon on the N30 between Clonroche and New Ross at Clonleigh, Palace.

The Air Ambulance has brought the man to Tallaght Hospital and the scene is being examined by forensic investigators.

The man is said to be in a serious but stable condition.

The road between the turnoff for Palace East and Hartecast Street Furniture remains closed this afternoon and diversions are in place.

