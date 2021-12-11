MARA’s Wexford base to bring jobs to the county – Browne

The establishment of the new maritime authority will bring significant job creation to County Wexford.

That’s according to local junior minister James Browne after it was confirmed this week that the Maritime Area Regulatory Authority would be based here.

MARA will ensure compliance with new planning laws on the way for marine areas and be responsible for the enforcement of those laws.

Speaking to South East Radio, Minister Browne said the basing of the group in Wexford shows the county’s commitment to the environment.

“This is going to bring a significant amount of State supported jobs to Wexford Town and they will support the surrounding county as well.

“What we’re trying to do with the county of Wexford is to create a cluster around the environment.”

