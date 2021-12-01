Money mule activity on the rise with 400 bank accounts affected

Gardai say money mule activity has increased recently, with over 400 bank accounts targeted every month.

The Payment Crime Unit, from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau, is targeting an international organised crime group involved in cyber fraud.

That includes invoice redirection fraud, and laundering the proceeds of fraud through bank accounts in this jurisdiction.

So far over 300 people have been identified as being associated with the group, and over 20 million euro has been laundered through Irish bank accounts.

Over 30 searches have been carried out, 24 people have been arrested, six people have been charged, and files relating to 18 people are being prepared for the DPP.

