More support for businesses due to covid restrictions

Cabinet Ministers have signed off on measures to provide financial support to the businesses impacted by the latest Covid restrictions

The employment wage subsidy scheme is being reopened for businesses with a more than 30 per cent loss in turnover.

While the CRSS payments scheme will open to bars, restaurants and other businesses which close due to the restrictions.

Those businesses that stay open but are earning less than 40 per cent of turnover when compared to 2019 will also now qualify for the payments.

The measures will cost around 100 million euro for the month of January.

