New campaign to connect Irish ex-pats with home for Christmas season

Drinking in the local, midnight mass and heading to the races on St Stephen’s Day are the Christmas moments people miss the most when living overseas.

According to a survey by Paddy Box – watching the Late Late Toy Show and listening to Fairytale of New York are the most common things ex-pats do to feel closer to home at this time of year.

Meanwhile a new 16 day programme of events aims to reflect the diversity of Irish culture at Christmas.

To Be Irish At Christmas, which was launched today by the Department of Foreign Affairs, aims to connect Irish ex-pats with home through virtual performances, gift ideas and recipes.

Author of ‘My Little Album of Ireland’ Tarsila Kruse says the 140 event programme represents a modern Ireland.

