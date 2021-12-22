New Ross Covid testing site to be set up early next year

More local Covid 19 testing sites will be needed if the omicron variant takes hold in Ireland

That’s the view of Fianna Fail councillor Michael Sheehan as a new testing centre has been announced for New Ross.

Specialists GoSafe48 have launched a recruitment drive with around 40 jobs to be created at the unnamed site in the town.

It’s expected the centre will be up and running early in the new year.

Speaking to South East Radio, Councillor Sheehan says it’s been a long time coming but more centres may be needed.

“If the Omicron is as transmissable as they say, then we’re going to need a lot more testing sites.

“This is a good example of the HSE, County Council, the Ambulance Service and private markets working together with community groups.

“They’ve been able to put together a package that will make sure anyone in the New Ross district will not have to travel to Wexford or Waterford for their test.”

