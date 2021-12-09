No rise in ICU bed capacity at Wexford General over the last 2 years

There has been no increase in ICU bed capacity at Wexford General Hospital since the beginning of the pandemic.

That’s according to figures released by local Sinn Fein TD Johnny Mythen which also found there was 23 staff nursing vacancies in October of this year.

Figures show that up to November of this year there have been no increases of inpatient, Day or ICU beds in the hospital over the last two years.

‘Red escalation’, meaning there were more than 8 patients in ED and 10 in trolleys elsewhere, occurred 37 times in Wexford General up to October of this year.

Deputy Mythen says the lack of recruitment and investment in the hospital is not fair on staff nor good practice.

The latest figure show there were 12 cases of Covid 19 at the hospital today with 3 of those in the ICU.

