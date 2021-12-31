Officials urge public to book booster vaccine through the self referral system online

Anyone looking to receive a Covid 19 walk in booster vaccine can do so in Kilanerin today.

The vaccination centre is open from now until 6pm this evening with high numbers of attendees already reported this morning.

The vaccine is available to anyone over the age of 30, a healthcare worker or anyone who is yet to receive doses 1 or 2.

Meanwhile health services are also highlighting the self referral system for booking your vaccine online.

The Astro Active Centre in Enniscorthy will distribute Covid 19 vaccines on Sunday on a self referral basis.

To book your vaccine, you can visit covid19booster.healthservice.ie

