Orange Wind Warning issued for Wexford for Tuesday and Wednesday

A Status Orange Wind Warning has been issued for County Wexford and other coastal areas for tomorrow and Wednesday as Storm Barra approaches.

A Red Warning comes into effect at 6am for 24 hours across Cork and Kerry, with the National Emergency Co-Ordination Group meeting to discuss mitigation and possible clean up measures

There is a yellow alert across the rest of the country.

Crisis management teams have been meeting locally to prepare for the storm.

Keith Leonard, National Director for Fire and Emergency Management, outlines what people should do if the warning is upgraded to Red in the South East.

“People should shelter in place before the Red level warning is put in place.

“Stay at home or in place and don’t go back outside until the Red level warning expires.”

