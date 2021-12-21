Renewed appeal for missing US citizen living in Wexford

Wexford Gardai have renewed their appeal for missing American Joe Delaney who had been residing in Wexford town for three years

Sergeant Denis Murphy from Wexford Garda Station appeared on Crimecall on RTE last night to appeal for any information on the 52 year old’s wherabout’s

Joe Delaney discharged himself from Wexford General Hospital on November 14th and in the following days his motorbike was discovered in the sand at the Burrow beach in Rosslare

His family in the United States have been made aware of his disappearance and people in the South Wexford area are being asked to jog their memory in the case for any clues.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email