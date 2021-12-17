Rent prices soar across the country in latest quarterly report

Rents increased by roughly eight percent nationally in the third quarter of this year amounting to the highest growth rate in almost four years.

According to new figures from the Residential Tenancies Board, the average rent is now 1,397 euro – up 44 euro on Q2 of this year.

It represents a 8.3 percent increase year-on-year, growth that hasn’t been seen since the last quarter of 2017.

Dublin remains the county with the highest average rent, at 1,916 euro, while Leitrim has the lowest at 731 euro.

In Wexford the average rent has increased 3.7% to 919 euro

12 counties now have average rents of more than 1,000 euro per month.

They include Carlow, Louth, Kilkenny and Waterford.

The RTB says there was also a 31 percent fall in the number of tenancies registered nationally in Q3 this year, when compared to same period in 2019.

It says the pattern is unusual given the period coincides with the start of the academic year

