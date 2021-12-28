Road Safety Authority concerned at number of road fatalities over Christmas

The Road Safety Authority says it’s extremely concerned following four deaths on the roads in the Republic over the past two days.

The young man in his twenties who died as a result of a two car collision between Ferns and The Harrow on St Stephens Day has named as John Power from Forties Ferns

Another man in his thirties has died following a crash involving a car and a bus on the M11 at Ballynabarney in County Wicklow yesterday

Brian Farrell from the RSA is urging people to be extra careful particularly in this unpredictable winter weather

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email