Schools and colleges to reopen as Storm Barra clean up underway

Schools, crèches and further and higher education institutions will reopen tomorrow across the country.

The Department of Education’s thanked, staff, parents and the emergency services for their support during Storm Barra.

Clean-up operations are underway across the country to clear fallen trees and flooded roads.

Chair of the National Emergency Co-ordination Group, Keith Leonard, says it was necessary to keep schools closed in 12 counties today.

“The decision was not just based on weather conditions per se, but also on the impact of the storm.

“Even on the journey to school with a lot of debris strewn across the roads, it just would be very difficult conditions to travel in.”

