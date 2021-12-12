SER Sports Hour Saturday 12th December with Aidan Delaney

On Saturday’s Sports Hour, we built up to another exciting All Ireland Semi Final for Oulart The Ballagh as they prepare to take on Slaughtneil in the last four.

Manager Colin Sunderland talked playing every week, the mix of youth and experience and the sad passing of club president Jimmy Bolger.

Enniscorthy Rugby club will be top of their AIL Division 2C table at Christmas with another bonus point win on the road at Clonmel.

Coach Ben Manion joined us to look back on the year so far and where they can improve to ensure promotion later this season.

GAA manager Anthony Masterson came on to discuss the Wexford Combined Schools team and their big win in the Group Team Final on Monday.

Anthony explained the reasons behind the team, why it’s good for players to come together early and why Wexford is on a crest of a wave at schools level.

And we caught up with the under 17 and under 15 Players of the Year from Wexford FC following their awards night recently.

Robbie O’Toole and Lucas Fitzpatrick looked back on their mixed years and why the future is bright in Ferrycarrig Park.

Colin Sunderland on Oulart The Ballagh’s All Ireland Semi Final:

Enniscorthy Rugby Club coach Ben Manion on being top at Christmas:

Anthony Masterson on the Wexford Combined Schools team:

Robbie O’Toole, the WexfordFC under 17 Player of the Year:

Lucas Fitzpatrick, the WexfordFC under 15 Player of the Year:

