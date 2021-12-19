SER Sports Hour Saturday 18th December with Aidan Delaney

On Saturday’s Sports Hour, we basked in the glory of Oulart The Ballagh as they secured their third AIB Club Camogie title in style.

Una Leacy’s hattrick gave them a 4-8 to 2-9 victory over the reigning champions Sarsfields of Galway in Nowlan Park.

We heard from the goalscorer, her sister and captain Mary, stalwart Ursula Jacob, newly married Stacey Kehoe, double All Ireland winner Aideen Brennan and manager Colin Sunderland.

An absolutely fantastic achievement and sets them up to do it all over again in the new year.

We also caught up with Jessie O’Connor who spoke to us in January as he nears the end of his marathon challenge.

The Glenbrien man vowed to run a marathon every weekend for charity and is just one more run away from keeping his promise.

He’s also raised over €4,000 for Lauralynn and you can help by donating here:

