SER Sports Hour Sunday 12th December with Aidan Delaney

On Sunday’s Sports Hour we brought you all the reaction as Oulart the Ballagh booked their place in the All Ireland Senior Club Camogie final.

Mary Leacy spoke to us about leading her side to the big day, Stacey Kehoe told us about her big day (her wedding) coming up the day before the decider and Colin Sunderland paid tribute to the women who keep winning.

We looked at the area of ultra running and it’s growing popularity in the South East.

To find out more, we called up Paddy Rowe and Lorraine McMahon of the Wexford Marathon Club to discuss the history of their group and how you run 128 miles in a day.

Oulart The Ballagh Camogie Captain Mary Leacy:

Stacey Kehoe on getting married and playing an All Ireland final in the same weekend:

Colin Sunderland on how Oulart keep winning and why they have the best mix of experience and youth:

Paddy and Lorraine of the Wexford Marathon Club on ultra running and the social side of marathons:

